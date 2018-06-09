Lister Transforms The Jaguar F-Pace Into The World's First 200MPH SUV

Yikes. We knew Lister was applying its programme of monstrous Jaguar modifications to an F-Pace SUV, but we weren’t quite expecting this. It’s the Lister LFP, and it will – apparently – hit a 200mph top speed. This is no mean feat for a vehicle so tall and bluff. Even Lamborghini’s Urus hits ‘only’ 190mph. To help the F-Pace out, then, Lister is fitting a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 with 670bhp, crucially a whole 20bhp more than you’ll find buried under the controversial styling of that Lambo. While the LFP’s 3.5secs 0-60mph time is essentially on par with the Urus’s 3.6secs 0-62mph time, Lister reckons its truck will eke out another 10mph if you keep going.



Read Article