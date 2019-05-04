Lobbyists ALMOST Bring Bill To Table Outlawing Tesla From Servicing Owners Vehicles

Tesla’s ability to directly provide service for its fleet of vehicles in Texas was threatened by the language in a new bill.



The bill’s sponsor has now accepted an amendment that would protect access to service for Tesla owners after they put pressure on the legislator.

As we previously reported, Texas is one of the biggest markets in the US that still completely bans Tesla’s direct sale model.



The local car dealer lobby is using old laws meant to stop automakers to compete with their own franchise dealers to block Tesla from selling their own cars directly to consumers even though Tesla never had any franchise dealers.





