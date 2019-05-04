Lobbyists ALMOST Bring Bill To Table Outlawing Tesla From Servicing Owners Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 4/5/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:46:23 AM

0 user comments | Views : 218 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s ability to directly provide service for its fleet of vehicles in Texas was threatened by the language in a new bill.



The bill’s sponsor has now accepted an amendment that would protect access to service for Tesla owners after they put pressure on the legislator.
As we previously reported, Texas is one of the biggest markets in the US that still completely bans Tesla’s direct sale model.

The local car dealer lobby is using old laws meant to stop automakers to compete with their own franchise dealers to block Tesla from selling their own cars directly to consumers even though Tesla never had any franchise dealers.


Read Article


Lobbyists ALMOST Bring Bill To Table Outlawing Tesla From Servicing Owners Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]