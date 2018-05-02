London Classifies New Prius As A Polluter, No Longer Exempt From Congestion Charge

New buyers of the Toyota Prius hybrid will no longer be exempt from the London Congestion Charge, after a change in the way its carbon dioxide (CO2) levels are measured moved its official output above the 75g/km exemption threshold.

While current Prius owners won’t be affected by the change, anyone who purchased a new Prius from 1 February 2018 will find their car judged against updated criteria, meaning they will have having to pay the capital’s £11.50 Congestion Charge.

The Prius used to officially produce 70g/km of CO2 when running on 15-inch wheels. This made it a favourite of private hire owners, as they could drive into London while escaping the Congestion Charge. But that figure has now increased to 78g/km, while CO2 levels for a Prius running on 17-inch alloys have increased from 76 to 82g/km.



User Comments

ilovecar2015

Another way of forcing their citizens to buy EU made vehicles.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/5/2018 1:48:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

