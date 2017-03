London mayor Sadiq Khan says cars should be banned from the roads near schools to reduce the toxic air breathed in by children.

Speaking to The Times, Khan compared politicians overlooking the health risks of air pollution to those who knew about the dangers of smoking 50 years ago but failed to take action.

“The reason why I’m so angry about this and it’s a priority for me is that the science and the evidence is unarguable and yet it appears the government is ignoring it.