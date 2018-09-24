Longtime BMW Enthusiast Claims Tesla Model 3 Performance Is "An iPhone Moment"

Indie app developer Moshen Chan has been an avid BMW enthusiast for ~20 years.

Having a passion for high-speed driving, he has spent a lot of time experiencing the legacy automaker’s Ultimate Driving Machines firsthand. Moshen now drives a Tesla Model 3 Performance, after a test drive with the electric sedan proved that it was a powerful, feature-ridden, and compelling vehicle that could very well be beyond anything that the German veteran automaker currently has to offer.

The indie app developer shared his experience in a series of lengthy posts on a BMW forum, Bimmerfest.com. Chan notes that over the years, he has driven several BMWs, and today, he owns a modified E36 325i with track suspension setup, as well as an E82 135i with Performance Suspension and several other M3 suspension part upgrades. Being in the market for a new vehicle, he was looking at the BMW M2 Competition, the latest iteration of the BMW M3, and lastly, the Tesla Model 3 Performance.



mre30

All these testimonials are really nice and interesting, but I won't be a believer until a reputable reviewing organization - Car and Driver, Automobile, Road & Track, etc. actually does a real comparison test between a Model 3 performance, BMW M3/4, MB C63 AMG, etc. etc.

We are not talking "its great based on the 10 minute ride I took at the Tesla press event".....

We need "the Model 3 Performance has been evaluated over a two week period in Car and Driver's standard comparison test for performance cars protocol...and here are the results"

To the best of my knowledge (and as recently confirmed in writing by Car and Driver in a recent issue), Tesla has NEVER agreed to provide a test vehicle for participation in a comparison test.

That's really the only objective way to see how it measures up.

I won't hold my breath.

Posted on 9/24/2018

Posted on 9/24/2018 10:54:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

