Look Out Audi: Teaser Indicates Cadillac XT4-V May Be In The Works

Thanks to a rogue sketch on the Cadillac website, the American luxury brand all-but confirmed its working to V-ify its XT4 subcompact crossover SUV. The sketch shows the crossover sporting a big driver-side exhaust pipe (presumably a second pipe also protrudes from the passenger side) and a stylized ‘V’ badge on the tailgate.

While the sketch only shows the vehicle’s rear, we expect the upcoming XT4 variant to also wear a more aggressive front fascia and model-specific wheels and tires. Whether the model will be dubbed XT4-V or XT4 V-Sport remains to be seen; however, we anticipate that Cadillac will welcome a milder XT4 V-Sport trim before possibly adding a wilder XT4-V model to the lineup.