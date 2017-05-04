Look Out BMW! Kia Says 2018 Stinger Will Be The First In A Line To Establish Premium Status

Kia’s rollout of its’18 Stinger at the Seoul auto show was both a preview of the fastback sports sedan for the domestic market and an historical moment in the evolution of the automaker’s marketing strategy, an executive says.

With the Stinger, Kia is launching the automaker’s new premium-line strategy for Korea, according to Chang Sik Kim, executive vice president-sales and marketing.

The Stinger is the first of several high-priced rear-wheel-drive models that will wear a new “E” class sub-brand badge, he says.



User Comments

cidflekken

WTF does "E" even represent? And what is Genesis, then to the Korean parent company? Kia needs to solidify its presence in the non-premium market before ever considering going premium, at least outside of its home country. The K900 is an absurd failure and the rest of the lineup, while good, aren't great. The key to the successes (or past successes) of Acura and Lexus were the fact that Honda and Toyota were perceived as the best of their respective market segment. Kia, nor Hyundai, are seen as such.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 4/5/2017 2:51:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

countguy

LMAO! If the genesis can't even compete with the luxury performance players, this sure can't.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 4/5/2017 2:57:46 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

