Look Out Tesla: Dyson Secures Testing Facility To Develop New EV Vehicles

Dyson – maker of cool fans and vacuum cleaners – is doing an electric car.

And this is where said car is going to be developed.

The company’s new campus at Hullavington Airfield in Wiltshire has already had £85million spent on it, but “Phase Two” of its development will see an extra £200million spent on handling, rural and off-road test tracks, a skid-pan, a high-speed runway and several new buildings. 400 members of its automotive team have already moved in, and when it’s done the site will be able to accommodate 2,000 workers.



