Looks Like Kevin Hart Will Be Sued Because Restored 1970 Barracuda Did Not Have Modern Safety Equipment

Kevin Hart and the 2 people in his car that crashed Sept.
1 have all lawyered up, TMZ has learned, and everyone's expecting a big lawsuit.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, the driver, who sustained serious back and chest injuries has an attorney, as does the passenger in the backseat, who sustained only minor injuries. Kevin has a lawyer as well.

We're told Kevin is in the crosshairs of the other 2 people in the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda because the car did not have safety harnesses or airbags. The argument is ... Kevin should have worried less about keeping the car authentic and more about safety -- and not doing so constitutes negligence.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Tough call. If the car passes state inspection and been maintained it met all legal requirements to be on the road. However in a civil suit all bets are off regarding a verdict. Another reason to never let anyone outside your family drive your car.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/23/2019 10:37:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

