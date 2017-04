According to a new report, the current Lexus GS could effectively be replaced by a new-generation ES set to arrive next year.



Russian publication Auto Review claims that Lexus executives have decided to ditch the GS and update the ES to serve as its sole mid-size, premium sedan. The next ES will continue to be based around the cheaper front-wheel drive architecture of the Camry. By comparison, the GS has rear-wheel drive underpinnings.





