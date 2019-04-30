Los Angeles Adopts A Green New Deal - 100% Zero Emission Vehicles By 2050

Los Angeles has updated its city sustainability plan with a number of ambitious goals for electric vehicles and renewable energy, calling it “L. A.’s Green New Deal.”



Mayor Eric Garcetti has unveiled a number of new targets in the updated plan. The city aims to increase the percentage of electric and zero emission vehicles in the city to 25% by 2025, 80% by 2035, and 100% by 2050.



Los Angeles also wants to install 10,000 publicly available EV chargers by 2022; and 28,000 chargers by 2028.





Read Article