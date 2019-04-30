Los Angeles Adopts A Green New Deal - 100% Zero Emission Vehicles By 2050

Agent009 submitted on 4/30/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:41:02 AM

0 user comments | Views : 378 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Los Angeles has updated its city sustainability plan with a number of ambitious goals for electric vehicles and renewable energy, calling it “L.

A.’s Green New Deal.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti has unveiled a number of new targets in the updated plan. The city aims to increase the percentage of electric and zero emission vehicles in the city to 25% by 2025, 80% by 2035, and 100% by 2050.

Los Angeles also wants to install 10,000 publicly available EV chargers by 2022; and 28,000 chargers by 2028.


Read Article


Los Angeles Adopts A Green New Deal - 100% Zero Emission Vehicles By 2050

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]