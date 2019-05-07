Lotus Coins Evija For New EV Hypercar

That’s the name that Lotus has chosen for its upcoming electric hypercar. Well, it’s technically Evija, but this way you’ll be able to practice your pronunciation before the car is revealed on the 16th of July.

Apparently, the name means ‘the first in existence’ which is apt for Lotus’s first foray into both the EV and hypercar markets. Plus, it begins with the letter E to keep the Lotus purists happy.

Boss Phil Popham told TopGear.com earlier this year that it should drive like a Lotus, too.