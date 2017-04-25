Lotus Exige Cup 380 Is A Track Machine You Can Drive Home

Lotus is once again finding ways of making the Exige an even sharper sports car.

The new Cup 380 slots below the track-only Race 380 but improves upon the Sport 380. Lotus imagines the new variant as a model that buyers could drive to the track, spend the day lapping, and then return home without the need of a dedicated car hauler. However, the firm is offering just 60 of them worldwide.

Like the other 380 models, power comes from the 3.5-liter supercharged V6 that produces 375 horsepower (280 kilowatts) and 302 pound-feet (410 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed close-ratio gearbox routes the output to the rear wheels. The Cup 380 can reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds – a tenth of a second quicker than the Sport 380 but two tenths slower than the Race 380.

