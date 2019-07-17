Lotus Goes For The Tesla Roadster's Throat With Pure Electric Evija Hypercar

Agent009 submitted on 7/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:42:55 AM

1 user comments | Views : 320 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lotus, aiming to reestablish itself as a global engineering and sports car powerhouse under its new parent, Chinese automaker Geely, is introducing a new halo, the Evija full-electric hypercar with nearly 2,000 hp.

Just 130 Evijas will be sold at 1.7 million pounds plus taxes each ($2.11 million). It will be the most powerful series production vehicle ever built by the British sports-car maker.

The Evija "will re-establish our brand in the hearts and minds of sports car fans and on the global automotive stage," Lotus CEO Phil Popham said as the car was unveiled on Tuesday. The car "will pave the way for further visionary models," Popham said.



Read Article


Lotus Goes For The Tesla Roadster's Throat With Pure Electric Evija Hypercar

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

80Ho

click for Fake Tesla news.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 7/17/2019 10:06:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]