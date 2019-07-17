Lotus Goes For The Tesla Roadster's Throat With Pure Electric Evija Hypercar

Lotus, aiming to reestablish itself as a global engineering and sports car powerhouse under its new parent, Chinese automaker Geely, is introducing a new halo, the Evija full-electric hypercar with nearly 2,000 hp. Just 130 Evijas will be sold at 1.7 million pounds plus taxes each ($2.11 million). It will be the most powerful series production vehicle ever built by the British sports-car maker. The Evija "will re-establish our brand in the hearts and minds of sports car fans and on the global automotive stage," Lotus CEO Phil Popham said as the car was unveiled on Tuesday. The car "will pave the way for further visionary models," Popham said.



