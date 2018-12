Famous British sports car manufacturer and Formula 1 team Lotus is set to break new ground by entering the hypercar market in the next few years under its Chinese owner Geely. As is the norm for hypercars, this will be a limited run car, but according to Autocar looks will scrap the internal combustion engine entirely in favour of an electric motor. It could become the most expensive, fastest and rarest Lotus production car of all time.



