Lotus To Introduce Two New Sports Car And A SUV - Will That Save The Brand?

Lotus has announced that it plans to introduce two new sports car models in 2020, followed by, of all things, an SUV.

These will be the first new models Lotus has introduced since the Evora in 2009 and since Zhejiang Geely Holding Group bought the company last year, reports Automotive News.

Lotus CEO and super-speeder Jean-Marc Gales didn't give many details about the new cars, though he did say that one of them would replace an existing model. An updated version of an existing platform will be used for one of the new cars as well. The other will be built around an all-new carbon fiber tub like some top-end supercars. It will be similar to the Lotus 3-Eleven track-only car, but remain road legal. Both new sports vehicles will be built at Lotus's United Kingdom factory.



GeorgeD

No, not until Lotus can make their own in-house engines.

GeorgeD

Posted on 1/31/2018 3:07:48 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It is too bad Toyota did not buy them and execute the Danny Barr plan. It was great. They need to make the Esprit again. And yes you need to make your own engines too.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 1/31/2018 4:42:18 PM   

wilfred

I did not know Lotus is still in US. The Elise was a great little sport car except it was too little for me. For me to get out of it, i had to crawl out with two hands on the ground.

wilfred

Posted on 1/31/2018 5:28:26 PM   

