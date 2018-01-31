Lotus To Introduce Two New Sports Car And A SUV - Will That Save The Brand?

Lotus has announced that it plans to introduce two new sports car models in 2020, followed by, of all things, an SUV. These will be the first new models Lotus has introduced since the Evora in 2009 and since Zhejiang Geely Holding Group bought the company last year, reports Automotive News.

Lotus CEO and super-speeder Jean-Marc Gales didn't give many details about the new cars, though he did say that one of them would replace an existing model. An updated version of an existing platform will be used for one of the new cars as well. The other will be built around an all-new carbon fiber tub like some top-end supercars. It will be similar to the Lotus 3-Eleven track-only car, but remain road legal. Both new sports vehicles will be built at Lotus's United Kingdom factory.