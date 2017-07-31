Louisiana Bans Genesis Sales And Service Indefinitely - 13 Dealers With No Where To Go

Genesis has suspended vehicle sales, service and marketing in Louisiana indefinitely, citing word from the state's Motor Vehicle Commission that Hyundai Motor America was not properly licensed to sell the luxury brand's vehicles in the state.

The move sets up a battle between Genesis and its Louisiana dealers over whether this amounts to a breach of contract by the automaker. It also could have nationwide implications if other states' licensing requirements trip up Genesis, which Hyundai created in 2015 as a separate luxury company and brand, without setting up a separate U.S. sales channel.

At least one dealer involved is concerned that Hyundai Motor America may welcome the news because the result could be advancing Genesis' goal of reducing its dealership count nationwide.