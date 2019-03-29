Loyalties Wavier As Truck Prices Continue To Climb

t used to be that, if you were a “Ford Truck Man,” that’s all you drove.

In fact, this author and his friends used to frequently quote the Toby Keith classic anytime someone exhibited an overabundance of brand loyalty. The borderline hysterical ad includes a scene with Keith hitchhiking through the desert, refusing rides from anything that lacks a blue oval on the grille. Hyperbolic for sure, but it kind of felt like that’s how people shopped for trucks back then. Plenty of people still shop for a new pickups in this manner but, according to a recent survey, buyers are becoming increasingly less loyal as truck prices continue to climb.


CANADIANCOMMENTS

Check crash test results before you buy any full size truck. There is still a big difference between the bottom and the top rankings.

Aspy11

Honda Ridgeline is still the only Top Safety Pick + truck.

Moo1

Only as loyal as my options

mikeg50

First off, trucks have a higher profit margin than cars because so few people want a car. People love their trucks. The actual cost of truck ownership is not awful because their resale value is very good. It has cost me 6,500/year to own my 2015 F150 (purchase minus resale cost). It will do so much more than a car! Plus, there is an awesome amount of technology. My first truck was a new 1966 model. Don't tell me the quality is slipping. They are so much better now - there is no comparison. Plus, the value of a dollar is unbelievably lower. You could build a decent new house in 1966 for $6,500. My grandmother did.

PUGPROUD

Typical BS survey. It says buyers would switch brands (not type of vehicle) if the price of their truck was raised by $10,000. What idiot would say no when the question is phrased that way, implying that their brand and only their brand went up $10,000. Regarding switching to SUV's its most likely that "the cool factor" has warn off due to impracticality (I'm speaking to you urban cowboys and cowgirls out there in Greenwich and Rodeo Drive) and market is regressing to people who really use trucks for their intended purpose.

