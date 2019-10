The luxury segment is having a tough time these days. Despite resilient sales volumes this year, the brands' residual values are falling.

And Tesla isn't helping matters.

According to data from industry sources, a growing abundance of used luxury-class vehicles is eroding values for their 3-year-old vehicles. The supply of used premium vehicles is up 20 percent since 2006, compared with a 2 percent increase in the overall used-vehicle market, according to J.D. Power.