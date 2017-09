Daimler AG plans to spend $1 billion to expand its Mercedes-Benz assembly plant near Tuscaloosa, Ala. , to produce batteries and electric SUVs, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Daimler's move to produce electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the United States comes as the automaker has halted U.S. sales of Mercedes-Benz diesels under scrutiny by U.S. environmental regulators.