MAGA: Volvo Doubles Investment In First US Assembly Plant

Volvo Cars is doubling investment in its first U. S. plant, which is under construction, to add a second production line at a total cost of $1 billion, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters, as the carmaker heads for a fourth straight year of record global sales. The move to raise capacity even before completion of the plant in Charleston, S.C., will ultimately add 2,500 workers to the 2,000 already being recruited by the Swedish carmaker ahead of its 2018 opening, the source said.



