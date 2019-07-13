MAYBE We're Jumping The Gun, BUT Will The All-new Mid-engine Corvette End Up Being A GALACTIC Mistake?

Right now, one of the most unkept secrets is the all-new Chevrolet Corvette C8. Although it's one of the years most anticipated debuts, it seems like General Motors is doing its best to botch the unveil.



There's already been several revealing pictures leaked over the past six months. At this stage, we're just awaiting the official images to confirm our beliefs.



And slowly but surely, it's happening.



The latest images show off its entire front three-quarter view, and in addition, we've seen the rear clip. Months ago, the steering wheel and center stack were spied. In the past 24 hours, GM has officially confirmed the steering wheel we saw — see our cover image here.



I hate to be a Debbie Downer but with each image that comes through, I am starting to sour on this all-new Corvette. Originally, I thought it was going to be an opportunity for GM to truly differentiate the Corvette among the sports car masses.



Now though it's looking rather desperate and exceedingly cheap. Frankly, it looks like a kit car from the late 1980s or early 1990s.



This has left me wondering: What IF the all-new C8 Corvette is a GALACTIC mistake?



Would that be the death knell for the Corvette brand?





