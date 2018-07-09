MEME THIS: A Quiet Afternoon, A Pontiac Trans Am And Echoes Of Burt Reynolds

Life is sometimes stranger than fiction. Yesterday as news swept the country regarding another Hollywood celebrity's death — Burt Reynolds — Agent 001 was moseying around his neighborhood doing Agent-like things. Pretty standard day, really.



But interestingly enough, 001 stumbled upon something he hasn't seen previously.



It was a Smokey and the Bandit-like Pontiac Trans Am. Street parked. In Encinitas. Knowing how well 001 knows the area and the local rides, this was just a bit peculiar.



There's two possibilities:



1) An owner heard the news and fired up the 'ol flying chicken as an homage to Reynolds; or,

2) It's just pure coincidence.



Having said that, we wanted to see what type of memes you could slot in this image in memoriam to Reynolds' respective legacy.





