MEME THIS: What Do YOU Make OF This Weird And Wonderful DUCK Boot Shoe/Car/Thing?

Here at AutoSpies we're always looking for a mix of content.

Something headline grabbing, something factual, something related to sales and breaking stories dealing with product.

But, we haven't really devoted any time to curating content that will really give our readers a laugh. Although, some of the comments are quite good.

Having said that, we wanted to start a new, fun thread called "MEME This:"

This of it as a way to contribute to the community. Essentially, all we're looking for are captions you submit via the comments below.

So, provide us with a caption for the following image:





