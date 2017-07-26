MINI EV In The Works - BMW To Follow With An All Electric X3

After years of speculation and little snippets of what the future holds for an electrified MINI, the British automaker had come clean about its intentions.

Production of the yet-unnamed MINI EV will start in 2019 at Plant Oxford in the UK, while the drivetrain will be sourced from Germany.

The BMW Group confirmed the all-electric drivetrain would be manufactured at the automaker’s e-mobility plants in Dingolfing and Landshut, then it will be shipped to Oxford for integration with the rest of the MINI 3-Door Hatch's bits and bobs. That’s right, ladies and gents! The company’s first-ever production EV won’t be a standalone model as it was previously believed.


