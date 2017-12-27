MINI Launches Customer Customizable 3D Printing And Laser Etching Program

MINI has launched a new 3D printing and laser etching service, aimed to offer owners a new level of customisation never seen before on a mainstream production car. The service goes live in March 2018 and can be retro-fitted to older MINI models, too.

The new MINI Yours Customised range allows owners to design and replace everything from their car’s dashboard panels to door sills, indicator inlays and even puddle lights. Customers can design and order the parts from the firm’s online shop, and each one takes less than five minutes to fit.