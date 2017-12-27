MINI Launches Customer Customizable 3D Printing And Laser Etching Program

Source: www.autoexpress.co.uk

MINI has launched a new 3D printing and laser etching service, aimed to offer owners a new level of customisation never seen before on a mainstream production car.

The service goes live in March 2018 and can be retro-fitted to older MINI models, too.

The new MINI Yours Customised range allows owners to design and replace everything from their car’s dashboard panels to door sills, indicator inlays and even puddle lights. Customers can design and order the parts from the firm’s online shop, and each one takes less than five minutes to fit.



User Comments

MDarringer

Yay now the divorcees can spend more of their ex-husbands' money in addition to Starbucks and yoga.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 12:19:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

This will drive some fully optioned and personalized Mini prices close to or above $50,000 with taxes... a lot of money for a small low powered car. Don't get me wrong...I loved driving the Mini Roadster I had but to spend close to or over $50,000 is now crazy.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 2:03:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

Old women love these things. That is their biggest demographic.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 4:35:23 PM | | Votes: -1   

Agent009

The demographic is all over the place actually. I wouldn't call it a brand for older people (too low slung and hard to get in and out of) and insurance drives away teens. Most that I know are in their late 20's to early 40's and want something fun.

That group will spend bucks to be different.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 5:51:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Your anecdotal observations notwithstanding, the largest group within Mini buyers are women over age 40.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2017 7:20:45 PM | | Votes: 0   

