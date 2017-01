Mini is set to launch a hardcore John Cooper Works GP version of its current three-door hatchback.



A JCW GP has featured in the first two generations of the Mini under BMW ownership, and company boss Peter Schwarzenbauer has confirmed the model is likely to appear again.



“The John Cooper Works GP is an important part of the Mini brand,” he said. “It has worked well for us in the past and I don’t see why it wouldn’t again in the future.”





