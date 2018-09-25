#MONDIALPARIS: Paris Auto Show To Mark Beginning Of German Challenge To Tesla

Next week's Paris auto show marks the start of the fight back by German premium automakers against Tesla's dominance of the market for full-electric luxury vehicles.

The EQC crossover will be the first of a new generation of battery-powered cars from Mercedes-Benz, while Audi's e-tron makes its auto show debut after a media unveiling last week in San Francisco.

Automakers also will introduce conventional vehicles that are key to their profitability. These include the BMW 3 series, the upscale DS 3 Crossback crossover from PSA Group and the Seat Tarraco, the third utility vehicle from the Volkswagen Group brand.




