And the pictures just keep on flowing.
As is standard operating procedure for the Agents, we made sure to detail every nook and cranny of the all-new Audi e-tron SUV. If you're going to do something, might as well do it right. Although there were some challenges tonight, we worked around them.
Audi e-tron SUV
Take, for example, the locked vehicles on display tonight. Regardless of that, we were able to provide two snaps of its interior. Largely inspired by today's Audi interiors, the e-tron SUV's cockpit gets a slight evolution with some cool details here and there (e.g., the orange stitching to make the seats pop).
One series of photos showcases the all-new e-tron SUV bathed in blue; however, I think I am more intrigued by the flat, vanilla-painted vehicle on display. Note the yellow brake calipers peeking out from the turbine-style wheels.
Also note the side view mirrors, which have been replaced by cameras instead.
Audi e-tron SUV