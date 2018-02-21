Agent00R submitted on 2/21/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:06:45 AM
It was only so many years ago that an Audi RS model seemed like something the US market would never receive.
And now, there's quite a few to choose from. Thank the high-performance gods. 2018 Audi RS5 Debut Photo GalleryAs Agent 009 noted in this afternoon's thread, Agent 001 is in Phoenix this week to drive the all-new RS5. This RS5 follows up on the highly regarded previous generation model, which was equipped with a high-revving V8 powerplant. Audi's ditched that in favor of a forced induction six-cylinder and shaved off a bit of weight. In the pursuit of speed, these sound like good things on the surface, however, the last-gen's V8 motor really defined the RS5 and differentiated it from the competition. Having said that, 001 has been snapping away all day for your viewing pleasure. Take a peek at the RS5, from the inside out, and let us know if you have noticed anything for the first time with the all-new RS5. 2018 Audi RS5 Debut Photo Gallery
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
That green just isn't working. Less visually stunning than the green from the Mercedes AMG GT R. — cidflekken (View Profile)
