MUCH Has Been Said About The Kia Stinger, But Does It IMPRESS Our Friends Across The Pond Over The LONG TERM?

Driving over 1000 miles in a Kia would once have struck the fear of God into me, but I'm enjoying the Stinger GT S. The ride quality particularly impresses, with a supple, long-legged stride that more than delivers on the GT credentials Kia promises. The trade is body roll and a lack of ultimate focus, but all movements are nicely controlled. And because V6 Stingers get adaptive dampers as standard, you can quickly tighten up the body control...



...Without wishing to spoil the suspense, after a few early miles I reckon the Stinger is a pretty fantastic drive, and I'll have the space to explain why soon. But there could also be a sting in the tail to this loan: Kia is quick to shout about its incredible seven-year/100,000-mile warranty, but all petrol models require a service every 6000 miles or six months, and fuel efficiency of 28.5mpg and 225g/km is a lunar-mission from the BMW's 41.5mpg and 159g/km. At 1855kg, the Stinger is also 165kg chunkier than the BMW. Will these downsides cause the Stinger's downfall in regular use? A long-term test provides the perfect chance to find out...



