There’s one less Ferrari in the hands of Italian mobsters because the police in Milan are now using a confiscated 458 Spider for education duty. The droptop supercar even wears a custom paint scheme and has lights on the roof nacelles.



The cops plan to use the 458 Spider in an effort to show young people that crime doesn’t pay. However, the officers might want to be careful how they word that message because apparently being a mobster offers at least enough money to buy a Ferrari.



