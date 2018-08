India's Mahindra and Mahindra is seeking an injunction against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to stop FCA from proceeding with a patent violation complaint aimed at stopping Mahindra from exporting a Jeep-like vehicle to the U. S.

Fiat Chrysler filed a trade complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission on Aug. 1 seeking to prevent Mahindra from importing the Roxor in to the U.S., an off-road vehicle that looks like the Jeep.