Making EVERY Kid's Dream Come True, Lego + McLaren Team Up To Build A LIFESIZE McLaren Senna

Over the past 24 months, it's been interesting to see how different automakers market. That's because everyone is doing it so much differently.



Some decide to take a minimalist approach while others harp on technology and others stick to sophistication. And there's those brands that stick to one thing: Fun!



It seems that McLaren's decided to stick to that path. We know this because it seems that Lego and McLaren partnered up to build one of the ultimate Lego creations we've ever seen.



It's a lifesize McLaren Senna. Fun fact: It actually weighs MORE than the real Senna.



According to McLaren it will be working its way around some events this year, namely the Goodwood Festival of Speed.







View this post on Instagram A huge team of men and women spent a staggering 2,725 hours building the #LEGO #McLarenSenna which weighs 500KG more than its road going cousin. #LEGOSpeedChampions @LEGO A post shared by McLaren Automotive (@mclarenauto) on Mar 31, 2019 at 4:20am PDT



Read Article