Making The Best Even Better? Audi's 400HP RS Q3 Caught Circling Nürburgring

A new version of the hot Audi RS Q3 has been spotted putting in rapid test miles at the Nürburgring – great news for fans of the potent current model, which has been the Q3 SUV line’s sporting flagship since 2013.



We’ve already seen the next generation Q3 revealed in standard form, and in the German manufacturer’s traditional fashion the visual changes are significant but evolutionary.



Design cues like new LED running lights from the Audi’s flagship Q8 SUV have sharpened up the exterior, and the body has a more muscular and dynamic form that bodes well for the look of the hottest Q3 model when it reaches showrooms.





Read Article