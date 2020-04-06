Man Receives $590,000 From Federal Paycheck Prevention Program - Blows It On Cadillacs, Charger And A Hummer

In an alleged Motor City money grab, a local man is accused of swiping funds from the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) -- which is meant to help keep small businesses afloat amid the coronavirus shutdowns -- to buy two Cadillacs, a Dodge Charger and a Hummer, according to federal prosecutors.

“The Paycheck Protection Program is designed as a lifeline to businesses struggling to survive this current crisis,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono said. “Instead of using these loans to salvage a legitimate business, the defendant allegedly bought expensive personal items for himself and his family.”