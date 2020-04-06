Man Receives $590,000 From Federal Paycheck Prevention Program - Blows It On Cadillacs, Charger And A Hummer

Agent009 submitted on 6/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:50:52 AM

0 user comments | Views : 472 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.foxnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

In an alleged Motor City money grab, a local man is accused of swiping funds from the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) -- which is meant to help keep small businesses afloat amid the coronavirus shutdowns -- to buy two Cadillacs, a Dodge Charger and a Hummer, according to federal prosecutors.

“The Paycheck Protection Program is designed as a lifeline to businesses struggling to survive this current crisis,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono said. “Instead of using these loans to salvage a legitimate business, the defendant allegedly bought expensive personal items for himself and his family.”



Read Article


Man Receives $590,000 From Federal Paycheck Prevention Program - Blows It On Cadillacs, Charger And A Hummer

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]