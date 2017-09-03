Mansory Ferrari 488 Spider shows off its extreme bodywork, 790 hp

Prepare your eyes for a visual feast, Mansory is showing off its new 4XX Siracusa Spider at the Geneva Motor Show. This is it. Taking its cues from the dramatic Siracusa coupe, which we first saw more than a year ago, the open-top Spider version adds to the dramatics with even more extreme bodywork and power.



The exterior wears a redesigned body over the 488 GTB on which it’s based, naturally. The front fascia sees upgrades like a new diffuser with aggressive air inlets to give the car even better cooling, a specially designed front lip, new side skirts, carbon fiber rear-view mirror casings, and new daytime LED running lights, just to name a few.



