Bentley Mulsanne is Mansory's latest project to date, and it looks much more stylish compared to some of the last ones they have tuned.



The ultra luxurious Mulsanne has been given just the right amount of facelift with additional carbon fiber details from the front bumper lip spoiler, and fog lamps surround. More carbon has been added in the form of side skirts, boot lid spoiler, and rear bumper diffuser.



