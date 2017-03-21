Marchionne Changes Mind And Now Want to Discuss A Future With Volkswagen

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he was looking forward to meeting Volkswagen boss Matthias Mueller to discuss a possible tie-up between the two carmakers but added he hadn't seen his counterpart in six to seven months.

Marchionne has long advocated car industry mergers to share the costs of making cleaner and more technologically advanced vehicles and has repeatedly relayed his desire via the media.

 

His comments on Tuesday came in response to a question about Mueller's suggestion last week that he did not rule out merger talks between the German and Italian-American car manufacturers.



Car4life1

Of course, The Grabd Jerp Cherokee, Audi Q5, and Porsche profit can only do so much to offset VW's Billion dollar dieselgate loss, Maserati's Dodge Charger Inspired navigation/dashboards, and the rest of the groups lackluster lineups with few exceptions

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/21/2017 4:01:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

