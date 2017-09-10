Marchionne Confirms At Earnings Call That The Ferrari SUV Is About 3 Years Away

Sergio Marchionne confirmed speculation that Ferrari will make its first SUV while tamping down rumors that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may part ways with Jeep. Ferrari is beyond just considering an SUV and will take about 30 months to decide on production, which will be limited to preserve exclusivity, Marchionne told reporters Monday at the New York Stock Exchange. The comments went a step further from when the CEO said during an August earnings call that an SUV would “probably happen.”



