Marchionne Confirms At Earnings Call That The Ferrari SUV Is Only 3 Years Away

Sergio Marchionne confirmed speculation that Ferrari will make its first SUV while tamping down rumors that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may part ways with Jeep.

Ferrari is beyond just considering an SUV and will take about 30 months to decide on production, which will be limited to preserve exclusivity, Marchionne told reporters Monday at the New York Stock Exchange. The comments went a step further from when the CEO said during an August earnings call that an SUV would “probably happen.”



User Comments

TomM

Lets see - based on past experience - how many decades is three years in Marchionne speak?

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I would expect it to come in for the 2020 model year. They could likely do 5,000 units a year if they want to. $300k-$400k USD price point. High riding car or a coupe-styled SUV with sporting capabilities and a V12 under the hood. Everyone who bought an FF or Lusso could trade them in and get this new offering.

