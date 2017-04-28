Marchionne Drops A Bombshell By Acknowledging Jeep And Ram Could Be Spun Off

With one word on Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne dropped a bombshell.

Marchionne was asked whether the automaker's Jeep and Ram brands, either together or separately, could be spun off into a separate, standalone company.

"Yes," Marchionne said.

The idea is likely jarring to workers and many others but is not out of the question for Marchionne, the mercurial CEO of the Italian-American automaker who has engineered a number of mergers, acquisitions and spin-offs.