Maserati Becomes The Latest To Make The Move To An All Electric Lineup

Agent009 submitted on 7/31/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:27 AM

1 user comments | Views : 406 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volvo isn’t the first nor will it be the last.

According to Auto Express, Maserati will be the next automaker planning an electric future, effectively ditching internal combustion as the sole powertrain in its lineup. FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne recently told investors about his all-electric future vision for Maserati. Specifically, he explained that electrification is "an integral part of the development of the FCA group," but that FCA has "been reluctant to embrace that avenue until we saw clearer the path forward." That path is now evidently clear.

Read Article


Maserati Becomes The Latest To Make The Move To An All Electric Lineup

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Yet another inaccurate headline given this contradicting statement: "Maserati will be the next automaker planning an electric future, effectively ditching internal combustion as the sole powertrain in its lineup."

Maserati is going to add something electric as a bandaid to keep selling their Chrysler LX models. That's the likely scenario.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/31/2017 8:43:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]