Maserati Becomes The Latest To Make The Move To An All Electric Lineup

Volvo isn’t the first nor will it be the last. According to Auto Express, Maserati will be the next automaker planning an electric future, effectively ditching internal combustion as the sole powertrain in its lineup. FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne recently told investors about his all-electric future vision for Maserati. Specifically, he explained that electrification is "an integral part of the development of the FCA group," but that FCA has "been reluctant to embrace that avenue until we saw clearer the path forward." That path is now evidently clear.



Read Article