Maserati Boss Thinks Smaller Cars Would Cheapen The Brand

Contrary to Maserati's latest product plan, the Italian brand now no longer wants to launch products smaller than the Ghibli and Levante. “You don’t want to go down. You want to go up,” company boss Harald Wester told Autocar.

In Wester's view, the smaller models make Maserati seem like a mass-market brand, which weakens that company's cachet as a luxury automaker. The tinier vehicles also come with lower product margins.

However, it's not clear whether Wester's new statement is an explicit plan no longer to build the previously announced compact crossover or whether he's saying the automaker wouldn't create any other compact vehicles beyond what's already in the product plan.