Maserati Broadening Its Meager Lineup With A Hot Hatch

Remember when Aston Martin built the Cygnet city car a few years back? Though it might not have been the booming success the company was hoping for, the unique super-city car did have a special place in the market for a short time – but most importantly, it had a special place in our hearts.



Looking to tug at our heartstrings once again, another luxury manufacturer is putting its familiar face on a teeny tiny little hatchback. In this case, images have leaked of a Fiat 500-based Maserati hot hatch that looks oh so cool. It would make sense given the family ties.

