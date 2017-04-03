Maserati Levante gets heavy dose of Startech steroids for Geneva

If you’re not finding the Levante aggressive enough, Startech has the solution to your first-world problem. For the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Brabus-owned tuner has prepared a comprehensive upgrade program tailored to Maserati’s first-ever SUV now available with a new body kit, fresh alloy wheels, and power kits.



Starting on the outside, the high-riding vehicle wearing the trident logo gets front and rear body attachments that can be optionally made from carbon fiber to shave off weight. You’ll be happy to hear these parts use the same mounting points as the standard lower sections of both bumpers, so you can easily install them without having to make any extra changes.



Read Article