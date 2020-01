Mazda has one of the strangest and most controversial approaches to electric cars and we just learned something else about it: the automaker made its first electric car artificially slower “to feel more like a gas car. ”



The Japanese automaker has historically been seen as lagging behind when it comes to electric vehicles.



They have yet to launch an all-electric car, and Mazda executives have often talked down electric car technology publicly in favor of hydrogen fuel cells.





