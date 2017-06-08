Mazda Prepares All-new Engine Tech For Frankfurt Debut, New Sheetmetal To Follow For Refreshed Mazda3

Mazda is just weeks away from revealing the revolutionary ‘sparkless’ ignition technology that will power the petrol engines in its fourth-generation Mazda3 due in 2018.

First details of Mazda’s industry-first homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI) are expected to be revealed at a technology forum in Frankfurt later this month.

In a new product reveal campaign that will echo that of the original CX-5, Mazda’s first SKYACTIV model in 2011, this month’s HCCI tech forum will be followed by the October Tokyo motor show reveal of a small-car concept that previews next year’s all-new Mazda3...



I've heard a fair bit about a new "sparkless" gasoline ICE technology. Like diesel, the cylinder received an air-only charge (no fuel), and is compressed to an unusually high degree. Then, instead of diesel fuel being injected near the top of the compression stroke, gasoline is injected instead, and instantly ignites due to compression heat.

From what I've read, this technology can provide (to some degree) the benefits that diesel engines experience, namely more low-RPM torque and significantly better fuel economy. I'm looking forward to this tech coming of age to see if it's better that ICE and/or diesel, and by how much.

