Mazda To Electrify Entire Line-Up By 2030

Mazda still doesn’t offer any electric vehicle and often talk down the technology publicly. Yet, they are reportedly planning to commit to the technology and announce that they will only sell electric cars and hybrids by Reuters reported last week:

“Mazda Motor Corp plans to make all of its vehicles electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japanese media reported on Friday, as more automakers shift strategies to meet tightening global emission regulations.”

Mazda refused to comment on or deny the report.