McLaren 570S Spider Will Drop Its Top This Year

McLaren will expand its Sport Series range later this year by launching a convertible version of the 570S (coupe pictured above). The upcoming variant would follow in the footsteps of the Spider versions of the 650S and 675LT by using a folding hardtop, according to Autocar.



The 570S Spider will have the same biturbo 3.8-liter V8 engine has its fixed-roof counterpart. However, performance shouldn’t change much because fitting the folding roof to the 650S Spider only adds 88 pounds (40 kilograms) and doesn’t affect its the run to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour).



